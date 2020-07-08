HELENA- Some roads in Lewis and Clark County will be undergoing construction work this month.
Birdseye Road north of Three Mile Road will be paved July 13 through July 24 and the public should expect 30 minute delays.
McHugh Road will be closed from Fall Road to Hahn Road July 13 through July 24 for canal bridgework and culvert installation. McHugh road will also be paved July 27 through July 31 and 30 minute delays are expected.
Lake Helena Drive will be paved between York and Canyon Ferry Road July 20 through July 24 and 30 minute delays should be expected.
The dates for construction work are weather dependent, and the public is asked to obey signage and drive carefully around workers.