HELENA, Mont. - The special session that was requested by Legislatures to vote on The Montana Public Service Commission district maps, (PSC) which regulates electric, natural gas, water and other utilities in the state, broken up by five districts, is now over.
The deadline is set for Friday, March 4, before the next hearing.
Redrawing the maps would change the latest census numbers in the counties, ultimately modifying the five PSC district boundaries.
The lawsuit filed in Federal Court asserts that the districts need to be redrawn and include the new population totals.
In the suit, it was addressed that the remedy for this issue did not belong in the hands of the Federal Court and is a violation of the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Former Montana Secretary of State, Bob Brown, as well as two others from the Gallatin County, filed the lawsuit stating that these PSC districts are invalid and unconstitutional because the populations within them would be unequal.
The motion is set to decide what's next for the drawings, on March 4, only 10 days before the deadline to file in the running for the next PSC districts this year.
The argument now is not about whether or not the maps need to be redrawn, but how and by whom.
In a letter sent to Governor Greg Gianforte, Republican Representative of Kalispell, Derek Skees told Montana Right Now that the only way through is a proper vote in the next legislative session.
"It's an established precedent, if tomorrow, on the fourth, that a federal judge, or a group, panel of three judges, can draw a map for the state of Montana," said Skees.
He was unsuccessful in piloting a special session this month before the deadline.
Skees continued, "And constitutionally, the only group that has the legal authority to draw that map, for the PSC, is the legislature."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.