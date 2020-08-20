HELENA- A Special Work Session is being held Wednesday, August 26, at 5:00 pm by the City of Helena Commission to continue to conversation on Helena Police Department policies and procedures.
Staff will present police officer on-boarding, training and education as well as Helena policing data and statistics for Commission review.
On June 3, 2020, the Commission unanimously supported a proposal from Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin to evaluate the Helena Police Department’s current practices to determine if changes are warranted.
Two work sessions were held in July by the Commission devoted to examining the School Resource Officer program and ultimately voted to continue to fund the four school resource officer positions until June 2021. The Commission is also committing to engage with school officials and community stakeholders over the next year to determine if the program should be continued or revised.
Additional meetings on the topic are planned to happen in the future. Meeting information will be available as it is confirmed and posted to the City calendar here.