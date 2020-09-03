HELENA- The Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health has voted to allow spectators at local and school-sponsored sports and other community youth activities with conditions.
Spectators are allowed to attend sporting and other school-sanctioned events in numbers of up to 250 people release from Lewis and Clark Public Health says.
Community members are urged to follow guidance from their location school district regarding attending any school event.
Events with more than 50 spectators would be required to follow physical distancing measures as outline in the Order of the Health Officer.
“With another added layer of activity that creates an environment ripe for COVID to strike, the capacity for public health and the health care system to contain and treat the disease must be taken into consideration. We are far from the end of this. We must fight together against the virus”, states Health Officer Drenda Niemann.
If you have questions, you can call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900.