CANYON FERRY LAKE, Mont. - A speed boat carrying six adults sunk in Canyon Ferry Lake.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Captain, Kevin Wright, says the people on the boat noticed the water was taking a turn for the worse and tried to make it back to the dock.
Before the group made it to the dock, the water swells reportedly got so high the boat was overtaken and sunk.
All six adults were able to swim to shore before rescue teams made it to the scene.
In addition to the speed boat, another boat had to beach itself due to the intense weather.
Neither party reported any injuries.
Responding agencies included the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office with their water emergency team, SAR, and Tri-Lakes.