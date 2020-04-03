HELENA- The Helena College is postponing its Spring 2020 Commencement initially set for May 9, 2020, to the fall.
A new date has yet to be announced, a release from Helena College saying a new date will be set “as soon as the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic allows.”
On Friday, the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education announced campuses across the Montana University System are to postpone their spring 2020 graduation ceremonies.
“Graduation is such an important milestone in the lives of students, their families, and the people who have helped them reach this achievement,” says Helena College Dean/CEO Laura Vosejpka. “Celebrating this success and doing it in a way that keeps our students and the greater Helena community safe is our utmost priority, which is why we are moving our Spring 2020 Commencement to the fall.”
The full release from Helena College:
“While we are not having an in-person graduation ceremony this spring, we are working closely with our Associated Students of Helena College to explore ways of celebrating our students and their success,” says Dean/CEO Vosejpka.