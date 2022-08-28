UPDATE AT 2:05 PM:

Spring Meadow Lake has been closed to help with the fire suppression efforts on Mount Helena.

No evacuation notices are in place due to the fire, however, all trails on and leading to Mt. Helena Park are closed.

People are being told to not drive to the area to watch the fire.

In addition, people are being told to not fly drones in the area to allow for aerial response.

" If you are operating a drone in the area of Mount Helena, you are interfering with aircraft resources. Air resources will not be able to continue the response until the drone is out of the area. If you know someone doing this, please advise them to stop this activity," the City of Helena 9-1-1 Center said.

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena 9-1-1 Center is reporting they are aware of a fire on Mount Helena.

Multiple departments and resources are responding to the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area so emergency personnel can respond safely.

Few details are currently reported about the fire at this time and we will provide updates as they become available.