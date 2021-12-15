HELENA, Mont. - St. Peter's Health in Helena is addressing news stories and social media posts regarding a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist that is joining St. Peter’s Health.
Patients and community members are reportedly raising questions and concerns regarding Dr. Liz Bigger who will be joining the hospital in February 2022, and her position on the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to St. Peter’s Health, Dr. Bigger participated in a lawsuit against a former employer after learning she would not be granted an exception to the vaccine for her religious beliefs.
Before her interviews in Montana, the lawsuit had not yet been initiated, and Dr. Bigger withdrew from the lawsuit a few days after its filing St. Peter’s Health said.
“We have discussed this situation at length with Dr. Bigger,” St. Peter’s Health wrote. “We understand the vulnerable place she was in due to the conflict between her personal beliefs and her method of practicing scientifically-based medicine. To be clear: Dr. Bigger fully endorses the COVID-19 vaccine, and believes it is safe, effective and represents the very best medical science has to offer today in protection against the COVID-19 virus. She advocates for and administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients, as well as to many of her family members. She also utilizes proven COVID-19 prevention measures like masking as a way to prevent transmission.”
St. Peter’s Health went on to say that 20% to 30% of health care workers across the country, in Montana and at their facility are not vaccinated, and not just against COVID-19.
“Furthermore, in the state of Montana it is illegal to discriminate against anyone based on their vaccination status. State law prohibits health care employers from making hiring decisions based on a person’s vaccination status. So, vaccinated and unvaccinated people will continue to work together to safely care for patients, taking preventative measures that are proven to prevent the spread of illness like masking and using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). These stringent safety protocols have so far allowed us to successfully mitigate transmission of infectious diseases and they remain essential for the foreseeable future.”
"We know these are unique times and everyone is feeling challenged by the world we live in. We appreciate all that our caregivers do each day, and especially all they have done over the past two years as we’ve responded to the COVID-19 pandemic."
