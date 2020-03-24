HELENA - St. Peter's Health announced they are offering more healthcare options and COVID-19 prevention strategies to reduce the spread of the virus.
The options include more access to their call center, online appointments, screening tents and a respiratory clinic.
St. Peter's wrote in a release they advise patients to call the call center ahead if they are experiencing signs of COVID-19 in nonemergency situations. A healthcare professional will provide the patient with care or testing instructions. The number is (406)457-4180. The call center is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The release says patients will now have the option to schedule online appointments through an app called TytoCare. To schedule, call (406)457-4180.
According to the release, patients are able to get tested for COVID-19 from their car at the screening and testing tents located in St. Peter's parking lot on 2550 Broadway. The tents are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patients experiencing signs of severe respiratory problems are directed to visit the health center's urgent care location at 2475 Broadway.
To ensure the safety of patients, St. Peter's urges those without COVID-19 signs to not go to the clinic on 2550 Broadway or the North Clinic located at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane, according to the release. They ask to call the clinic ahead for instructions on where to go.
The North Clinic is still seeing people who do not have respiratory symptoms and they are still seeing people orthopaedic problems at their 2550 Broadway location, according to the release.
The release also says their Seasonal Cough, Cold and Flu Clinic closed Monday.