St. Peter's changing visitor restrictions & COVID-19 testing location

HELENA - Following the move to phase two, St. Peter's Health has modified current visitor restrictions and changing the location of its COIVD-19 testing.
Starting Monday, June 8th, drive-up testing will be moved from the tents behind the medical group at 2550 Broadway St. to its Urgent Care location at the Regional Medical Center (hospital). The Urgent Care at the Regional Medical Center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the weekends.
St. Peter's will also be allowing two visitors to accompany or visit patients at its facilities. The local health care system encourages community members to call the unit before visiting a hospitalized patient to learn if visitation is allowed and advisable.
“We are allowing more visitors at the hospital, but we cannot let down our guard. COVID-19 is still in our community and state, which means visitors can expect a number of safety precautions when they visit our facilities,” said St. Peter’s Health Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins in a release.
St. Peter’s Health is requiring visitors to wear a mask while at its facilities and all visitors will be screened at entrances for symptoms or contact with anyone who has COVID-19. Masks are available to borrow.
