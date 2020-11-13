Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS THE GROUND COULD CAUSE PARTIAL LANE BLOCKAGES AND ICY ROADS. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN TODAY, THEN DECREASE THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL INCREASE AGAIN LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.