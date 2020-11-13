HELENA- Hospitals around the Treasure State are strained for resources during the pandemic.
According to the state hospital capacity report, St. Peter's Health in Helena has more than 90% of their beds full.
Amy Brown, a registered nurse with St. Peter's says there are some concerns about patients coming in with COVID-19 and juggling them with their other non-COVID-19 patents as this is typically their busier season.
“The biggest things we’ve been dealing with mostly is just logistics. So, having enough beds for our COVID patients and having enough for our non-COVID patients that we typically see," said Brown.
Brown also said that as these patients get sick, they need more than just a bed to help.
“So, it’s not just about having the bed, but having the nurse, the doctor, the respiratory therapist, that will be able to take care of these patients as well.”
St. Peter's Health sent us this statement:
As with healthcare systems and hospitals across the state of Montana, St. Peter’s Health is undeniably strained. Our capacity changes by the minute and we are grateful for our dedicated team who remains committed to delivering exceptional care during this unprecedented time.
St. Peter’s Health has implemented the first phase of our surge plan to meet our community's medical needs. This includes caring for critically ill patients outside of our ICU proper on our Advanced Medical Unit when the ICU is full. We also have a wing of our medical floor dedicated to caring for patients hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
Staffing remains one of our largest challenges. Our talented, dedicated health care professionals are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 through community exposure when there is widespread virus prevalence in our community. When they have to quarantine or become ill, they cannot be in the exam room or at the bedside. We have lots of medication, equipment and technology, but we are nothing without our 1,700 talented caregivers who use these tools to save lives. We implore the community to embrace everyday precautions to help slow the spread so that we keep all our services open, ensure our staff remain healthy, and continue to save lives.
We asked St. Peter's what it would take to go into the second phase of their surge plan, and this is what they said:
"The plan isn't necessarily that linear, but next steps would include increased cancellation of non-emergency surgeries to free up additional beds in the hospital."