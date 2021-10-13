HELENA, Mont. - Just a few weeks ago St. Peters Health hospital in Helena received support from the National Guard as their hospital, among others across the state, are seeing record numbers due to COVID-19.
As they remain in a critical standard of care, every bit of help continues to be a beacon of hope for those involved in the fight of their lives.
They had to find hands, and fast, as they watched COVID numbers here in Montana continue to rise. While the National Guard is providing immense support, they even had to pull their own staff from multiple other sources, including clinics.
The St. Peter's Health public relations manager told me what all the new team members have been tasked with.
"They are doing direct patient care; they are helping us turn and prone severely ill COVID-19 patients. They are behind the scenes, helping with our cleaning, with our nutrition services, making sure rooms are clean and making sure patients are fed,” Katie Gallagher said.
She also updated me on their supply of resources, specifically critical care.
"The critical care area is our number one challenge right now. Critical care trained nurses, critical care beds, are all very very hard to come by," added Gallagher.
Gallagher reiterated several times, despite their capacity struggles, if you need help, they are still there. St. Peter's Health has not turned into a COVID-19 only hospital, so please seek the help you need when you need it.
And lastly, she asked that people please remain home if sick and be proactive about wearing masks in public.
She also reminded me, generally public relations managers do not handle interviews like this, but the doctors are so busy caring for their patients, they couldn't possibly be asked to handle these as well.