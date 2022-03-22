HELENA–Mont. St. Peter’s Hospital is proud to acknowledge their success in aiding a man, Mike Doughty, 68, quit smoking after 50 years, with the “Nicotine Cessation Program.”
Statistics provided by Marisa Hardy, St. Peter’s population health and wellness nurse, who helps orchestrate the program, shared that on average, seven out of ten nicotine users want to quit smoking, but do not know how or where to start.
Some users will even try quitting up to nine or more times before they are successful.
“One of the reasons I was able to get here,” said Doughty, former Nicotine Cessation participant, who is on his 277th day of nicotine and tobacco freedom, “was because I made no promises,” he said.
Doughty commented that he was asked by his Provider to try the program and was very skeptical in the beginning.
“I highly recommend St. Peter’s Smoking Cessation, because unlike other things that I’ve attempted to be involved with or done, there’s no judgements, there’s no preaching and as I’ve said previously, there’s no expectations."
The program is designed to aid those who want to quit, to move at their own pace, without stigmas, pressure, or big promises.
He continued, "For anyone who participates in this class, or any class and does not succeed, don't give up. It just wasn't your turn, but your turn will come, keep trying."
"I never believed for a moment that I would where I am today when I walked into that class. You have to give yourself a chance."
The cessation program also helps those who want to quit not just cigarettes, but anyone who chews tobacco, smokes cigars, or vapes.
Doughty stated that the program's biggest highlight is that they do not treat anyone less for being a smoker.
“I can’t change the last 50 years," he continued, "there’s nothing positive about feeling guilty about it, all I can affect is what comes next, what comes tomorrow, or what comes today, so that’s what I concentrate on–so I don’t feel guilty about the past, but I do look forward to being able to enjoy the future, smoke free, for as long as that lasts.”
“Today,” Doughty concluded, “It feels like it’s forever.”
For more information on how to help yourself or someone you know quit smoking for good, please visit: sphealth.org/nicotinefree
