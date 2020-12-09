St Peter's Health prepares for court battle with former oncologist

HELENA -- A long-time oncologist in Helena was removed for mistreating patients over the course of many years. Now, that oncologist is suing St. Peter's Health.
The public back and forth has been going on for nearly a month. The hospital dismissed Dr. Tom Weiner after learning he had been harming patients in part by prescribing treatments that were not medically necessary, as well as a host of other reasons they have yet to detail.
As one might imagine, there are some legal matters associated with this case. According to the Helena Independent Record, a class action lawsuit was filed last month claiming the hospital failed to properly notify patients of Dr. Weiner's departure.
The suit goes on to say some patients had to reschedule life saving treatments and other important appointments. Today, the hospital asked that the case be thrown out. CEO Wade Johnson spoke earlier about where things stand right now.
“Relative to where we currently stand, as you know Dr. Weiner is no longer employed at St. Peter's Health,” Johnson said. “We anticipate that there will be some investigations that will be taking place and we will be cooperating fully with those as they move forward. And really now, our focus is on our patients."
Weiner released his side of the story on Sunday in a letter to the IR. He says he was forced to leave the hospital on Oct. 15, and later forced to take a voluntary leave of absence on Nov. 12 before his employment agreement was terminated five days later. Whiner also claims he was forced to work up to six months straight, as the only medical oncologist on staff.
Weiner had been part of the team at St Peter's since 1996. Johnson added that since Weiner’s removal, they have had a rotating team of oncologists to pick up where he left off.