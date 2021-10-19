HELENA, Mont. - St. Peter’s Health is asking community members who no longer need rented oxygen concentrators from St. Peter’s Home Oxygen to return the devices.
The call comes as St. Peter’s faces shortages in at-home oxygen concentrators due to significantly increased demand amid the COVID-19 surge and disruptions with the national supply chain.
The local health care system says they will clean the concentrators they receive back and use them to help seriously ill patients who need them.
If you have unneeded concentrators from another oxygen vendor, you are advised to return the equipment directly to your oxygen vendor.
St. Peter’s is currently working with FEMA and the Montana National Guard to secure concentrators available through stockpile resources, as stated in a release.
They are also working with partners to secure access to additional supplemental oxygen devices for hospitalized patients, like V60 devices. V60 devices are non-invasive oxygen supplementation and ventilation devices that deliver exceptionally high levels of oxygen to critically ill patients.
St. Peter's monitors access to resources like ventilators and bulk oxygen supply, and while a record amount of bulk oxygen is currently being used, the supply and access remains adequate to serve all hospitalized patients.
“We are using unprecedented amounts of oxygen in the hospital setting and sending many, many patients home on home oxygen due to COVID-19,” St. Peter’s Health Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins said. “We are working diligently with our oxygen suppliers to access more home oxygen supplies, and even working with federal partners to access reserves. However, we also think there are some people who may be able to help us out with unneeded, rented supplies at home that were never returned.”
St. Peter’s emphasizes that it is only requesting rented concentrators that are no longer needed.
“No one should give up their needed oxygen concentrator if they use it or may need it in the near-term. We are not asking patients to sacrifice their at-home devices,” St. Peter’s Medical Group President Dr. Todd Wampler said.
Often, oxygen concentrators are given to people experiencing complications from a chronic disease like COPD or emphysema. Many people need the devices for long periods of time, periodically, or for their entire lives. St. Peter’s does not want people who need the devices to relinquish their devices.
“We are simply looking for concentrators that were given, or rented, to people with a short-term illness or complication that are no longer needed.”
If you have an unneeded concentrator from St. Peter’s Home Oxygen, call 406-447-2739 and ask to speak with a Respiratory Therapist before returning the device to ensure it can be cleaned and re-used.