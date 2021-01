Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From Midnight Saturday night to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. &&