HELENA, Mont. - St. Peters Health has expanded its staff as patient numbers rise, and these new staff members have been paw-some additions.
The program is designed to provide therapeutic and holistic support for patients, staff, and the families of those patients, and the two new additions are fitting right in.
Mocha and Blue Bonnet are both golden retrievers born and raised in Georgia, which is where the program, canine assistants, trains and raises support animals for individuals and hospitals across the United States. Blue joined the program in 2021, shortly followed by her new partner Mocha. Their handlers told me patients aren't the only ones benefiting from the hospital's new employees.
"So, I think just being with the staff and giving them a break and support them,” said Trish Dick.
“They also go to places that are like front line like IT and accounting and admitting. They have treats for them over here in admitting, so when we come in the door mocha makes a b-line over there,” said Kim Pepper.
Kim and Trish informed me that any time people are admitted to St. Peter's and would like to see either of the dogs, you can speak directly with your nurse to put a referral in.