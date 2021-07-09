HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution to adopt Stage 1 fire restrictions Friday that will begin at 12:01 am on Saturday, July 10.
According to a release from Lewis and Clark County, the decision is a direct result of current hot, dry, and windy conditions across much of Western Montana which is forecasted to continue for the foreseeable future.
“Fire restrictions are one of the best prevention tools used to limit human activities that often lead to wildfires,” the release reads.
The restrictions prohibit campfires, except for exempted areas, and smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area cleared of all flammable materials.
Stage 1 fire restrictions will be in effect until rescinded.
Due to localized conditions, the restrictions do not apply to the area of the County west of the Continental Divide.