HELENA, Mont. - Stage three water use restrictions are being enacted by the City of Helena in response to record temperatures and high water use this summer.
The declaration includes mandatory lawn watering and irrigation restrictions for homes and businesses that use the City’s treated water according to a release from the City of Helena.
Restrictions are effective starting July 1 and will remain in effect until Sept. 1.
The release says Helena saw record water consumption on multiple days in June, and that Helena’s Ten Mile and Missouri River water treatment plants were treating approximately 16 million gallons per day, which is 6 million gallons more per day than normal for the time of year.
“Current water consumption is pushing City staff to capacity, with treatment plants struggling to keep up with demand,” the release reads. “The Ten Mile treatment plant already operates 24 hours, 7 days per week. The Missouri River plant is currently running 18 hours per day. Though additional staff resources are being cross-trained to help meet extended operating hours, the current pace is not sustainable.”
Water use will be monitored by the City daily and restrictions are subject to change as circumstances evolve according to the City.
The following are the Stage three water restrictions from the City of Helena:
STAGE III WATER RESTRICTIONS:
- Odd number addresses shall water on odd days of the calendar month (e.g., July 1, 3, 5).
- Even number addresses shall water on even days of the calendar month (e.g., July 2, 4, 6).
- Watering shall be done between the hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Watering should also occur only once per day.
Section 6-2-3 of City Code defines four stages of water use reduction, which account for system capacity, reservoir levels, severe drought, and disruptions in treatment operations. The City will continue to monitor water supply factors and evaluate the need to move to Stage IV if water consumption does not decline in the coming weeks. Stage IV prohibits all outdoor water uses and imposes a series of penalties for violations.
In addition, the City provided a list of water conservation tips online here.
Water usage has also been cut at City parks and facilities, including those that utilize well water, such as Kindrick Legion Field, Batch Memorial Park, and Bill Robert’s Golf Course.