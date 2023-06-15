HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is allowing anyone to fish without a fishing license during Father's Day weekend June 17 and 18 in Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release although anyone can fish without a license June 17 and 18, everyone is still required to follow the fishing rules and regulations that are still in place.
"All would-be anglers are encouraged to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams. With recent heavy rains and snow runoff, many of Montana’s rivers and streams are swollen and dangerous," FWP said in the release.
Anyone using any type of watercraft must stop at all AIS inspection stations.
