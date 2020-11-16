State of Montana Reaches Settlement with Tobacco Companies

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A RED 1995 TOYOTA CAMRY WITH UNKNOWN WASHINGTON LICENSE PLATE. 11 YEAR OLD ADRIANNA CARREIA, A WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, 130 POUNDS, GREY EYES AND BROWN HAIR GOT INTO THIS VEHICLE OUTSIDE HER SCHOOL IN ANACONDA THIS MORNING. SHE HAS POSSIBLY BEEN TAKEN BY HER NON-CUSTODIAL PARENTS, JUSTIN TAYLOR AND AMANDA CARREIA. PLEASE GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV TO VIEW ACTUAL PHOTO OF SUSPECT VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION, CALL ANACONDA DEER LODGE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 406-563-5241.