HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is urging Monday a federal judge keep the state's ban on TikTok in place during the case proceeding in federal court.

In May, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419, banning TikTok from operating in Montana and from mobile applications from making TikTok available to download on devices, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

SB 419 argues TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese-owned company, threatens user data and personal information protection from the Chinese government.

After the bill was signed, TikTok and five of its creators filed a lawsuit arguing SB 419 violates freedom of speech and is preempted by federal law.

“The federal government, other states, and other countries have recognized the dangers of TikTok because it is under the thumb of Chinese Communist Party officials, but the State of Montana is the first state to take action and protect its citizens’ privacy,” Attorney General Knudsen said in a release from his office. “Our legislators and Governor Gianforte did the right thing in prohibiting TikTok from operating in Montana as long as it is under the control of a foreign adversary. My office looks forward to vigorously defending the law as this case proceeds.”

The brief states:

“The federal government has already determined that China is a foreign adversary. And the concerns with TikTok are well documented at both the state and federal level, Democrat and Republican. SB419, therefore, furthers the public interest because it protects the public from the harms inseparable from TikTok’s operation.” the brief states. “For these reasons, the Court should deny the Plaintiffs’ motions.”

“As a condition of using it, TikTok captures reams of personal, private data from every Montana TikTok user. Then C.C.P. members embedded in ByteDance can use a “god credential” to access those data at any time—without asking TikTok.” the brief states. “No other app conditions its use on making Montanans’ digital privacy subject to data harvesting with at-will C.C.P. access; in this respect, TikTok stands alone.”

“By previously interpreting the scope of the Executive’s authority narrowly, TikTok successfully evaded federal regulation under IEEPA; and now by asking this Court to interpret the scope of the Executive’s authority broadly, TikTok seeks to evade state regulation,” the brief states. “TikTok’s apparent position is it cannot be regulated—by anyone.”

The entire brief may be viewed here.