State of the State preparations underway in Helena

HELENA – Gov. Greg Gianforte will hold his first State of the State address since taking office tomorrow night. In addition to being Gov. Gianforte's first State of the State address, tomorrow will also mark the first State of the State since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Preparations are underway to provide for a socially distant event. Legislators will have the option to attend in the House chamber, as well as the Senate or Old Supreme Court chambers, or stream it online. I spoke with House Sergeant-at-Arms Brad Murfitt about the event, who spoke about the preparations that take place beforehand.
"It's mainly the governor's staff, and the state folks that he's appointed to positions, I believe that are coming,” Murfitt said. “I'm not sure, I haven't seen the guest list, but they'll all sit here in the gallery."
Murfitt also says they have representatives clear their desks off and his staff only has a few hours of turnaround to make sure the chamber is ready.
"Well, we continue to do the cleaning and prep after the gallery is emptied, so we clean up the place and make sure it'll be clean,” Murfitt said. “And we'll make sure to have it all ready for tomorrow evening."
Now in terms of policy, Gianforte is obviously going to address COVID-19 and his Montana comeback plan. He also plans to address aspects of his budget that he hopes to work with the Legislature on, as he tries to make Montana more equitable for businesses that start-up or move to the Treasure State.
After Gov. Gianforte's address, Rep. Laurie Bishop of Livingston will deliver the rebuttal for the Democrats in the Old Supreme Court chamber here in the Capitol. And of course, we will have coverage of both events on-air and online.