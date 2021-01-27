State of the State preparations underway in Helena

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE ANACONDA DEERLODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ETHAN E. GEDDES. ETHAN IS A 16 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 6 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 150 POUNDS. HE HAS BLUE EYES, AND SHORT LIGHT BROWN HAIR, WITH A MOPPY COMB OVER IN THE FRONT. ETHAN WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A DARK COLORED ZIP UP JACKET, OVER A RED HOODIE, DARK SWEATPANTS AND BRIGHT RED SHOES. HE HAS A RED BACKPACK AND AN EXTRA PAIR OF RED SHOES WITH HIM. ETHAN LEFT SCHOOL AT LUNCH TIME AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE. HE WAS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. ETHAN HAS CONTACTS IN BUTTE AND HELENA, AND MAY BE HEADED TO EITHER LOCATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ETHAN GEDDES, PLEASE CONTACT THE ANACONDA DEERLODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT, 406-563-5241, OPTION 0, OR CALL 911.