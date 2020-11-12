State officials concerned about COVID-19 holiday spread

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. LOCALIZED AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW COULD CAUSE ICY ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&