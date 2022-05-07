HELENA, Mont. - State Senator Mark Sweeney has died according to a statement from his family.

Sweeney was a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress District 2.

Sweeney’s family released the following statement Friday:

“Today, our hearts ache as we are informing family and friends of the tragic passing of Mark Sweeney, a beloved father, husband and public servant to the people of Montana. While our sadness and despair weigh on all of us, our spirits remain as bright as the twinkle in Mark's eye with our love for him. Whether he be hunting, fishing, skiing or working on a farm or ranch, we will always treasure the enduring optimism, hope and love Mark brought to all of our lives and the people around him. To our extended family and our so many friends throughout Montana and around the world, please understand that Mark left us with love, humor and resilient passion to help other people. It is with great sadness and with immense respect, love and admiration for Mark Sweeney that we now live without him. We appreciate the privacy that people will extend to our family as we both mourn and celebrate the life of Mark Sweeney.”

Senator Jon Tester shared the following statement on his Twitter:

"Sharla and I are deeply saddened to hear of Mark Sweeney’s passing, and we send our condolences to his family.

Mark was a Montanan through and through, setting politics aside to work towards bettering the lives of everyone who called the Last Best Place home. He will be missed."

Governor Greg Gianforte sent the following statement:

"A dedicated husband, father, and public servant, Senator Mark Sweeney always put Montana first.

Susan and I are praying for his wife Sue, their two daughters, and his family and loved ones."

The Montana Democratic Party said they are deeply saddened to hear of Sweeney’s passing.

Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Sheila Hogan released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Sweeney. Today, we are celebrating the life of a dedicated, selfless and effective public servant who always put the good of all people before himself or politics. Mark was a lifelong advocate for Montana’s working families and all those who called the Last Best Place home.

On behalf of the entire Montana Democratic Party family, we send our condolences and wish comfort and peace to his wife Sue and the entire Sweeney family. May he rest in peace.”