State Vehicle and Equipment Surplus Sale goes virtual

HELENA – Right now over 500 items ranging from heavy equipment to cars all the way down to lights are currently still up for bid at this year’s auction.
Normally several hundred people from around the state attend the live auction, but this year you can place your bid at home with the click of a button. Although the bidding might be different, General Services says it is important to keep this long-standing tradition going.
"Our goal is to get as much exposure to this to get as many people to be able to bid on the items that they want and still maintain their public health and their safety and do this in a fashion that works for everybody while still returning the most value back to the state,” says Steve Baiamonte, Division Administrator, General Services Division.
Each year this auction raises right around a million dollars, where the money will go back into the state's general fund or that specific agency’s budget.
"Our job is to find a home for it by either getting it to another state agency or to a municipality or eventual getting it to the public,” says Baiamonte. "But truly it's about getting the most value out of that initial investment and piece of equipment."
Final sales will start to close Saturday, September 26th at 1 p.m. If you would like to make a bid on any of this year’s auction items you can do so by clicking here.