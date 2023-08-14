HELENA, Mont. - Officials, special interest groups and organizations are releasing statements in regard to the Held v. Montana decision, the climate change ruling siding with the teen activists Monday.

The following is a statement sent to us from a spokesperson for Attorney General Knudsen:

“This ruling is absurd, but not surprising from a judge who let the plaintiffs’ attorneys put on a weeklong taxpayer-funded publicity stunt that was supposed to be a trial. Montanans can’t be blamed for changing the climate — even the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses agreed that our state has no impact on the global climate. Their same legal theory has been thrown out of federal court and courts in more than a dozen states. It should have been here as well, but they found an ideological judge who bent over backward to allow the case to move forward and earn herself a spot in their next documentary. The State will appeal.”

The following is a statement sent to us from Our Children’s Trust:

“This entire lawsuit is a meritless publicity stunt to increase fundraising for their political activism at the expense of Montana taxpayers. Our Children’s Trust is a special interest group that is exploiting well-intentioned Montana kids – including a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old – to achieve its goal of shutting down responsible energy development in our state. Unable to implement their policies through the normal processes of representative government, these out-of-state climate activists are trying to use liberal courts to impose their authoritarian climate agenda on Montanans.”

The following is a statement in a release from the Montana Conservation Voters:

“Today’s ruling is a victory for all Montanans. Instead of passing laws that limit our ability to regulate pollution, the state now must consider how its policies affect the health and wellbeing of its citizens and environment. The ruling is also a reminder of the importance of Montana’s constitution, and we applaud the brave young Montanans who stood up to protect the rights and freedoms promised to everyone in this state.”