HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is asking the public to speak on the draft Montana Drought Management Plan, continuing for several years.
The current plan states different recommendations to increase the readiness of the community for future droughts by building resilience.
“Drought impacts every Montanan, and the state must be well-prepared to respond. Untouched for more than 25 years when we took office, the Montana Drought Management Plan needed an overhaul,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.
Many Montanans constituting different uses of water and interest give their feedback to the draft Montana Drought Management Plan.
The Governor's Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee offered the draft guidance to create a plan that improves the state's reaction, assessment, and monitoring for droughts.
The recommendations made available are not state agency powered, they reflect a large menu from the reflection of extensive stakeholder input.
“Publishing the draft Drought Management Plan for comment is step one in implementing stakeholder-driven solutions to help our state improve our drought resilience,” DNRC Director Amanda Kaster said.
Commenting on the plan allows the whole community to voice their reason, along with more.
You can now review and leave a public comment, through August 4, on the draft of the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.