HELENA, Mont. - Flooding in northeast, western and south central Montana have prompted Governor Greg Gianforte to issue an executive order declaring a statewide disaster.

Rainfall and high temperatures causing snowmelt have led to major flooding along the Milk River and its tributaries in northeast Montana, a release from the Office of the Governor said.

In addition, up to four inches of rainfall combined with rapid snowmelt were seen in western and south central Montana in the first two weeks of April.

“Runoff from recent rainfall and snowmelt has compromised critical infrastructure and roads in Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This order will help impacted communities rebuild and get back on their feet.”

The Office of the Governor said Meagher, Valley, Hill, Liberty, Blaine, Daniels, and Park Counties, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and the towns of Glasgow and Nashua enacted emergency or disaster declarations in response to the conditions, with several of them reporting extensive damage to infrastructure.

