...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead,
Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum,
Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt,
Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure,
Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
0900AM 5/18/2023
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very
Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre,
Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson
Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
