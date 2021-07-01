HELENA, Mont. - An executive order was issued Thursday, declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana.
Governor Greg Gianforte issued Executive Order 11-2021, which directs the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation to provide maximum assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on drought-related activities to secure timely economic assistance from the federal government.
The order also suspends regulations for motor carriers and persons operating commercial vehicles while they provide direct drought-related support a release from the Office of the Governor says.
Data from the DNRC’s Montana Drought Forecast Report for 2021 says the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates about 91 percent of Montana faces abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions as of June 22.
The July forecast projects below-normal precipitation throughout the state and a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across much of Montana according to the report.