HELENA, Mont. - A new statewide program to help eligible Montanans pay for water and wastewater expenses was announced Friday.
The new $3.8 million program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Data was gathered from larger cities across Montana that found many households are 60 or more days past due with amounts ranging anywhere from $50 to $1,000 the release says.
“The program addresses an important need in our state. We believe it’s going to make a big difference, and we’re excited to offer this opportunity,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said.
To prepare for the new program rollout, DPHHS reportedly changed its eligibility system and only recently received federal guidance regarding program eligibility.
Now, DPHHS is coordinating the rollout of this program with the existing Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
To qualify for LIHWAP assistance, Montanans must meet these requirements:
- Be responsible for paying water and/or wastewater (sewer) bill.
- Have an active water and/or wastewater (sewer) account or have an obligation to pay through a rental agreement.
- Be a United States citizen or legally admitted for permanent residency.
Households must also be connected to a public water system.
Applicants are required to meet income and resource guidelines. For example, a family of four with an income of less than $52,465 is eligible.
Applications for assistance can be submitted through a combined LIHWAP and LIHEAP application, and you can apply online here or by contacting the local LIHEAP eligibility office. A list of LIHEAP offices can be found on the Energy Assistance website here.
Anyone who needs help in completing an application can call 1-833-317-1080.