HELENA, Mont. - All eyes have been on the State Capitol as the House of Representatives moved to ban Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the House on Wednesday.
A younger set of eyes just happened to be in the Capitol to watch the House proceedings. Wes Wells, a high school teacher from Stevensville High School, brought his eleventh-grade U.S. history students and twelfth-grade U.S. government students on a field trip to watch House proceedings. Wells said Wednesday’s proceedings were a great learning opportunity for his students.
“We did not anticipate these issues. So, the timing was just coincidental because it gave the students a really interesting opportunity to see the topic they're interested in attending,” he said. “Kind of a fascinating peek at how government works.”
The classes were planning this trip for a long time, and it finally was able to come to fruition on Wednesday. Wells said he is grateful to his school district for allowing the trip to happen, but most of all he was excited about the conversations the class can now have about the legislative process, and the proceedings regarding Rep. Zephyr.
“I think they're going to have some questions about the procedural issues. I anticipate they're going to ask some questions about the speed and the pace at which the decisions were made,” he said. “And then I know they're going to have some comments and questions about the personalities that were involved and the positions that they took.”
The students were able to watch the proceedings through a livestream from a separate room because the House gallery was closed.
