HELENA, Mont. - Windy weather over the weekend has left many trees damaged in Helena. Staff with the Urban Forestry Division of Helena Parks and Recreation have a few reminders for residents who report damaged trees:
- The City will not collect debris from privately-owned trees. Debris from private trees should be taken to the transfer station and not put in a dumpster. Branches from private trees placed on the boulevard will not be collected.
- Private citizens are not allowed to cut damaged City trees, as damaged trees can be extremely hazardous.
- Residents are asked to refrain from calling on general cleanup of debris in the boulevards and to only call for hanging branches or limbs/trees that are leaning on property such as cars, houses, etc.
To report hanging limbs or downed boulevard trees, call 406-447-8426 or email City Arborist Chris Daly at cdaly@helenamt.gov. Make sure to include an address where the tree/limb is located.