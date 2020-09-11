HELENA- East Helena Schools are now providing free lunch and breakfast for any student starting Monday, September 14 through December 18, 2020.
East Helena School District posted to their Facebook saying their Food Service Supervisor, Kristen Lovaas, and her kitchen staff applied for and were awarded a new program to provide free lunch and breakfast for any student.
Students just have to tell their teacher in the morning that they want to have school lunch that day, and they will be given an individually prepared lunch in their classroom during their lunch period as school cafeterias are closed due to COVID-19.
The free breakfast will be available each morning in the classrooms as well.
“The first few days may be a little hectic with more meals being served, but if students and parents are patient, the kitchen staff will enthusiastically rise to this challenge and feed all of our students that want a free breakfast and/or lunch,” East Helena School District wrote.
