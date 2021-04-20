HELENA, Mont. - Soon you can grab your friends and family and head to the Vigilante Parade.
The Helena School District and health officials have given permission for the Vigilante Parade to take place.
According to a press release, there will be a few precautions in place. It says the tradition of the parade will look different as it's going to be a reverse parade.
Instead of parading through the Gulch the floats will be stationary in the parking lots of both Capital High School and Helena High School for you to tour at your own pace.
It will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
The press release says CHS Principal Brett Zanto encourages Helena families to come tour the floats.
“In a year that has been far from normal, it is great to see the Helena School District be able to still support the ongoing tradition of the Vigilante Parade! I look forward to students learning more about Helena’s history in a fun and unique way," said Zanto.