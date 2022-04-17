HELENA, Mont. - A recent groundwater study has found that more than half the homes using well water in the Birdseye area northwest of Helena had high arsenic levels.

Seventeen homes were sampled in the Birdseye area, and 53 percent were found to have arsenic levels above the EPA standard of 0.010 micrograms per liter according to Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH).

The health department also said that, within the broader water quality protection district, 19 percent of the 297 homes sampled had arsenic levels above the standard.

Staff from the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District (WQPD) will discuss the study findings and other items with residents and answer any questions at a public meeting at 6:00 pm, April 21, 2022, at the Birdseye Fire Station located at 5316 Birdseye Road in Helena.

According to LCPH, there are natural sources of arsenic in the area, and that the high levels of arsenic are not a surprise due to the sources in the area, but there are solutions to help decrease the consumption of arsenic.

“The WQPD is conducting arsenic studies to further understand the prevalence within the district by looking at relationships between surface water and shallow groundwater wells and to investigate the arsenic concentrations in different geologic rock units surrounding the valley,” LCPH said.

If you have any questions or concerns about arsenic in the Helena Valley or other water-related questions, such as well testing, can contact the WQPD at (406) 457-8585 or stop in the offices located in the City / County Building, 316 N. Park Avenue in Helena.