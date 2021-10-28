HELENA, Mont. - In his almost 14 years as sheriff, Leo Dutton tells me only one inmate has killed himself and one other attempted to do the same. The catch is, both those instances have happened in the last five weeks.
Last Sunday evening, after a routine cell check, detention officers reported everything was fine. However, about 15 minutes later, after another routine check, an inmate was seen hanging from his cell.
The officer immediately called for medical assistance and the inmate was taken to St. Peter's Health.
“This is a shock to the system and the detention officers. They don't want to see people dead. Their job is to run a detention center, we're not there to punish, we're there to provide a safe environment,” Sheriff Dutton said.
Sheriff Dutton says, despite the fact they are hiring for more officers, he believes this was not a staffing issue.
Inmates are housed in specific areas of the detention center based on current staffing they have. I reached out to the AG's office for comment, and they confirmed their ongoing investigation at the request of Sheriff Dutton.
In the meantime, Sheriff Dutton tells me they are not waiting until that investigation is complete to start adding stronger preventative measures in place, all in order to keep the inmates safe.