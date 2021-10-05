HELENA, Mont. - Montana has one of the highest numbers of suicide deaths in the nation, and does not stop at the gates of Montana prisons. After several in recent in-custody deaths across the state, I decided to dig deeper into what the department of corrections is doing to combat the problem.
Just a few weeks ago, the Lewis and Clark County detention center saw their first inmate death in nearly a decade, and they're not the only ones on the list.
The early determination for cause of death was suicide, but county Sheriff Leo Dutton told me "The unfortunate incident at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is still under investigation".
The death marks four suicide-related deaths in custody in Montana detention centers in 2021. There have also been at least four suicide-related deaths in Montana prisons. Right now, the DOC offers more than 20 evidence-based programs to help inmates cope with everything from addiction to anger and healing relationships with people they've had a negative impact on in the past. Specifically, the LCC Detention Center has a case manager for mental health, nurses on-site, and is working to get their entire staff trained in crisis response.
Now we are expecting to hear from the Montana Department of Corrections later today concerning the recent deaths in custody. I'll keep an eye out for that and let you know what I’ve learned.