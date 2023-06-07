HELENA, Mont. - A suit was recently filed regarding Governor Greg Gianforte's veto of Senate Bill 442, which would have allowed marijuana tax revenue to be used for county road maintenance.
Legislators passed SB 442 with 130 votes for and 20 against it on May 1, and Gov. Gianforte vetoed the bill on May 2.
In his veto letter, the governor said the bill leaves out an appropriation, failing to fund itself, and without it, the bill does nothing. He also said that there is a policy issue with the bill in that it authorizes ongoing state resources from the General Fund to maintain county roads.
According to the suit, the Senate voted to adjourn after the governor had vetoed the bill, but before the veto had been communicated to the full Senate.
Typically, when the governor vetoes a bill passed by a supermajority of legislators after the Legislature has adjourned, the Constitution requires that the Secretary poll the Legislature by mail, which the suit says did not happen.
Now, Wild Montana and the Montana Wildlife Federation have filed a suit, saying the governor has refused to follow the procedure set out for post-adjournment veto overrides and used a loophole.
“A governor could time vetoes of all “veto-proof bills at a politically opportune moment- waiting, for example, until one change adjourns sine die- and claim that, because the Legislature was still in session, the vetoes cannot be overridden,” the suit claims.
You can read the governor’s veto letter for SB 442 here and the full complaint here.
