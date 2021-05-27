HELENA, Mont. - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen shared the 2021 graduation message, congratulating Montana’s 2021 class of high school seniors.

“You are Montana’s future – we need you, and we are all collectively looking forward to the great things you will achieve,” Superintendent Arntzen said in her message. “Never forget how special Montana is, how it has helped shape you, and how you can help shape our great state for those coming after you.”

You can watch Superintendent Arntzen’s full address on the Office of Public Instruction’s YouTube here or view the full transcript here.