HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is encouraging everyone to consider veterans as you get read to celebrate the 4th of July.
"So this time of year is a time for many people around America to celebrate. It's a time to be excited and to think about the freedoms we have and the people that have fought for our country in order to have this freedom. That freedom is also giving and being part of fireworks. But fireworks this time of year can absolutely set off PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder, and we see that a lot at the Montana VA," said Mike Nagel, Assistant Nurse Manager for the Northeast Region with the MTVAHCS.
Many veterans have come to expect fireworks on the 4th of July and even sometimes on the weekend leading up to the 4th; but what they don't expect is loud booms into the morning hours of the 4th or after the 4th.
The MTVAHCS had the chance to speak with me about what we know about the development of PTSD, heres what we learned:
When people experience an event that puts their life at risk, witness loss of life, or are put into a situation of trauma, the brain stores those memories differently; then certain sights, sounds, and smells can bring a person back to that place.
With Montana having a high veteran population, MTVAHCS offered some advice for everyone.
"For people, I would ask them to reach out to their neighbors, let them know what their plans are, ask if they would like to participate. Ask if any if that sounds like a concern to their neighbor such that they would need to change the time or change the plans or change the location if they're lighting off fireworks," said Dr. Robert Connell, Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services, MTVAHCS
For Veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help:
- If fireworks impact you, reach out to your loved ones and support systems. Let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you.
- Veterans who receive their healthcare from Montana VA can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support.
- Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net.
- Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD.
- Earplugs, headphones, and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks.
- Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed.
- More information and resources on PTSD is available at https://ptsd.va.gov.
