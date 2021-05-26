HELENA, Mont. - A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in association to the vandalized property in Helena that happened May 17, which included damage to the historic Helena Cathedral.

Lane Chapman, 19, of Helena, is charged with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a Capitol or place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to a release from the Helena Police Department, detectives continued investigating suspects linked to the vandalism.

According to a Facebook post, HPD said they estimate the damage to be over $10,000 and counted 10 different vehicles and five different buildings that have been targeted.

Another release from HPD said they are investigating the following locations where spray-painted vehicles were reported:

Four vehicles at the 900 block of Saddle

One vehicle at the 200 block of Fifth

One vehicle at the 2600 block of Gold Rush

One vehicle at the 2500 block of Gold Rush

One vehicle at the 0 block of Pine View

One vehicle at the 600 block of Harris

One vehicle at the 2500 block of Overlook

The following are the locations where spray-painted buildings were reported:

500 block of Ewing

2000 block of Last Chance

1100 block of Eleventh

100 block of S. Park

2600 block of Sanders

The investigation remains ongoing.