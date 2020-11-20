Update Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3:33 pm-
The suspect in a homicide that happened early Friday morning has been arrested and identified by law enforcement.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the suspect, identified as Corey Michael Kelly, 31, and the victim got into an argument early Friday morning, and that since the investigation is still active, not all of the details will be released.
Investigators found several weapons that had been presented by the victim before the shooting Dutton says.
Kelly was told the firearms were loaded, and the sheriff’s office alleges he picked up a small caliber firearm and shot the victim.
Kelly was found in the 600 block of South California Street and arrested without incident for deliberate homicide at 9:50 pm Friday and was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Mark Anthony Luther from Helena and next of kin have been notified.
HELENA -- Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs are investigating the death of a 37-year-old male who was shot and killed in the northeast corner of the Helena Valley at about 3:00 am Friday morning.
The incident occurred on Lois Drive, and authorities were notified that the suspect fled the area in his vehicle.
Detectives on the case are investigating the incident as a homicide, and have developed a person of interest, and the sheriff's office is attempting to locate them, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
"We do not feel the citizens of Lewis and Clark are in any danger at this point," Dutton said. "This incident was isolated to the residence it occurred at."
Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. An autopsy is being conducted by the State Crime Lab in Missoula, and the cause is under investigation.
"Our condolences go out to the family of the man who was killed," Dutton said.
The sheriff also thanked the Helena Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol, both of whom assisted with the incident.