THREE FORKS, Mont. - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base were called out after a suspected explosive device was found at Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access Site.
While training at the site, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the river Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported.
During the investigation, FWP game wardens closed the site and the nearby Sappington Bridge Fishing Access Site.
The device was detonated Sunday morning by explosive ordinance disposal technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls.
Williams’ Bridge and Sappington Bridge fishing access sites were reopened to the public later that morning.
At this time the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the ongoing investigation into the device.
“We’re grateful to Gallatin County and Malmstrom Air Force Base personnel for their collaborative response in this situation. Thanks to these efforts, we were able to safely reopen these sites to the public,” said FWP Warden Capt. Adam Pankratz. “This is also a good reminder to use caution and carefully inspect items we would normally think of as litter before picking them up.”
If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.