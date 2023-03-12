HELENA, Mont. - Despite recent weather, warmer weather is on its way, and local fire officials are encouraging residents of Lewis & Clark, Jefferson,and Broadwater counties to find out if their home is at risk from wildfire.
The Tri County FireSafe Working (TCFSWG) group offers free wildfire risk assessments, technical assistance and cost-share funding for mitigation projects to reduce hazardous fuels and other conditions that are susceptible to ignition.
A release from TCFSWG says assessments focus on the home ignition zone, including landscaping, home construction materials and vegetation. On larger properties the assessments will include areas beyond 200 feet of buildings to assess hazardous fuels, and property ingress/egress as well.
“The most important person in protecting your life and property is not the firefighter, but you.” stated Rocky Infanger, Chief of the Wolf Creek-Craig Fire Department. “The pre-treatment of the home ignition zone is one of the most proactive ways a property owner can reduce potential loss of life and property in the event of wildfire.”
You can learn more and apply for the program on the TCFSWG website.
