UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 12:44 P.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kayci Marya Grace Armstrong has been cancelled. According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found her safe.
HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a 19-year-old woman in Helena.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Kayci Marya Grace Armstrong was last seen leaving St. Peter's Health at 12:45 a.m. Monday while receiving treatment.
The DOJ said Armstrong is thought to have been using drugs and has suicidal thoughts. She has not been taking her mental health medication recently and there is worry she may try to harm herself.
She is described as a white woman standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 115-pounds, has brown eyes and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, jean shorts and carrying a backpack and purse.
Anyone with information on Armstrong is asked to call Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or 9-1-1.