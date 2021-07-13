HELENA, Mont. - In the pandemic telehealth started taking off but there is another aspect of your health that also needs to be taken care of - your teeth.
The tele-dental program at the Montana Department of Veteran Affairs is still very new but it is helping veterans living at the community living center save time and tooth pain with a little camera that fits inside your mouth.
That special camera helps dental hygienists pin-point any troubled areas you might have.
"Basically what the tech and I are doing is we're doing an examine that is more problem focused and then we can send all the information to the dentists so they can have pictures if they need it," said Shaini VanWyk, dental hygienists at MTVAHCS.
This helps veterans get to where they need to be without multiple visits.
"You can just send me down here and we can look at it," said veteran Roland Bannister.
"They knew already from the tele-dental appointment... Whether it's a specialist, like endodontist for root canals or maybe an oral surgeon or just general dentist," said VanWyk.
VanWyk says even just being able to touch base with the veterans gives them peace of mind when it comes to protecting their teeth.
"We can take that camera and see where they were missing and the veteran can also see it up on a screen. So, they had that visual to see where they're missing with their tooth brush or in between their teeth. So, things like that and visual aids like that are so effective," said VanWyk.
Tele-dental is becoming more and more integrated with medical because it can contribute to a list of conditions.
"Dental contributes to stroke, heart disease, diabetes, it's very tied together there," said VanWyk.
Eventually, the MTVAHCS wants to have tooth bruches with LED cameras in them at all clinics to help ensure more veterans get care quicker but they aren't quite ready for that yet.