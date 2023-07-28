HELENA, Mont. - A temporary restraining order has been issued against House Bill 359, which prohibited minors from attending drag shows.

A federal district court in Helena issued the order Friday, preventing the law from being enforced until a hearing on a preliminary injunction in August, according to a release from Upper Seven Law.

The order says the bill fails to define what it criminalizes and that it “would likely require identity-based and gender-based discrimination.”

“The Court determines that H.B. 359’s statutory scheme likely will disproportionately harm not only drag performers, but any person who falls outside traditional gender and identity norms, including trans and Two-Spirit people,” the order reads.

Public controversy has already been sparked by the bill, and in Butte, a public appearance by transgender writer-activist and Northern Cheyenne tribe two-spirit Adria Jawort to celebrate Pride Month was canceled, with Butte-Silver Bow's legal counsel citing it as a precaution following the institution of HB 359.

Montana's only transgender representative, Zooey Zephyr, spoke out against the bill, saying on the house floor that drag is art and that LGBTQ+ families bring their children to shows in an effort to showcase that art that's important to their community.

You can read the full order here.