HELENA, Mont. - Three abortion laws set to go into effect Oct. 1 have been suspended after Planned Parenthood petitioned for a temporary restraining order (TRO)
A motion for the order was made Thursday after Judge Gregory R. Todd opted to recluse himself from the matter.
While the order is in place, the challenged provisions, HB 136, HB 171 and HB 140, which were slated to be effective starting Oct. 1, cannot be enforced.
The TRO will remain in place until the court issues a ruling for Planned Parenthood’s application for a Preliminary Injunction or 10 days, whichever occurs first.