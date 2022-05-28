HELENA, Mont. - Starting next week, Beaver Creek Road, east of Nelson, and the Brooklyn Bridge timber sale area, in the South Hills of Helena will see temporary closures.

A release from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says a weekday area closure will be in place for a timber sale at Brooklyn Bridge in the South Hills of Helena for public safety due to logging and log hauling operations.

This closure is expected to last from May 31 to October 31, or until the order is rescinded.

The closure will be in place on weekdays from Monday starting at 12:01 am through Friday at 5:00 pm. These prohibitions do not apply on the weekends.

Extensive road work will also require temporary closures of the northern 25 miles stretch of the Beaver Creek Road, starting at Nelson.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, a culvert will need to be replaced on Beaver Creek Road just east of Nelson.

Construction will start on May 31, and the culvert replacement will take place on June 1. A temporary closure will be required and travelers should expect delays.

Those out in the area should be aware of construction equipment on the road.